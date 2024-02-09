ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Trading Down 6.1%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.66 and last traded at $14.69. 92,408 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 286,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ALX Oncology from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ALX Oncology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $20.07.

ALX Oncology Stock Down 8.2 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.93. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.38). Equities analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Shelly Pinto sold 2,717 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total value of $36,951.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in ALX Oncology by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ALX Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents for treatment of various oncology indications, including myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, gastric/gastroesophageal junction, and breast cancer.

