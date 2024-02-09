Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Down 7.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.1% on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $33.04 and last traded at $33.08. Approximately 655,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 747,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.61.

The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Get Adient alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADNT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In other news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADNT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adient during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Adient by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Adient by 11.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Adient by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,748,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,197,000 after purchasing an additional 167,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Adient during the first quarter worth about $2,433,000. 91.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.53.

About Adient

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.