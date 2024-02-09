Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 94,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 686,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after purchasing an additional 88,842 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 876,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 36,796 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFIS opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $715.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

