Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Sells 298 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XSLV. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 17,649 shares during the period.

XSLV stock opened at $42.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $37.69 and a 12 month high of $47.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $444.17 million, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

