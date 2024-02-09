Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.36

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $104.36 and last traded at $104.12, with a volume of 810717 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.77.

APH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amphenol from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $62.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.91.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is 28.30%.

In other Amphenol news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $17,595,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total transaction of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

