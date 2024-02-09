Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Down 6.8%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.96 and last traded at $13.04. 14,027,909 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 15,674,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paramount Global from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
