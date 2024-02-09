Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.06% of Brady as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brady by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,339 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 136,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 13.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brady by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,716,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brady

In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRC. StockNews.com cut Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Brady from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Brady Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BRC stock opened at $61.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.24. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Brady’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.47%.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

Featured Articles

