Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 144 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 315,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 22,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,125,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 141,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $84.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.06 and a 200 day moving average of $81.46. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

