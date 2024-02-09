Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $278,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,724,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 68,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AOR opened at $53.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $47.56 and a 1 year high of $53.76.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

