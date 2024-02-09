PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 750,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 75% from the previous session’s volume of 429,266 shares.The stock last traded at $44.42 and had previously closed at $44.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James cut shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 58.01 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCH. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 2,132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PotlatchDeltic in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

