Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Stock Position Increased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 45.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA XYLD opened at $40.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.60. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $37.49 and a 12-month high of $41.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

