Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XHB. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Udine Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

Shares of XHB opened at $98.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.08. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $63.79 and a 12 month high of $98.67.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.