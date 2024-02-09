Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 204.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 73,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter.

VXF stock opened at $164.72 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12-month low of $131.02 and a 12-month high of $167.05. The company has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

