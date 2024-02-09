Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys 265 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kades & Cheifetz LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 63,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares during the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the second quarter valued at about $208,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $78.78 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $84.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

