Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 3,122 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,122 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 13.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 31,362 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Northern Trust by 14.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 44,544 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.04.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $78.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.23. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $62.44 and a 52-week high of $99.35.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.06%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

