Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,183 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned 0.06% of Community Bank System at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBU. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 559,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,985,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Community Bank System by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,164 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,231 shares during the last quarter. 75.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $170,708.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 3,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $170,708.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,993.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $498,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on Community Bank System from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Community Bank System to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Community Bank System Stock Performance

Community Bank System stock opened at $44.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average is $46.62. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $61.83.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.08). Community Bank System had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is 71.15%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

