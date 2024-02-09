Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 461.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,495 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 22.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,046,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 192,932 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 82.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 413,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after purchasing an additional 187,404 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 4.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,825,000 after purchasing an additional 149,014 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 337,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after purchasing an additional 144,660 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 0.2 %

FLGT opened at $25.27 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.09 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Insider Activity

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $44,063.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 386,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $44,063.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 386,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,543,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total value of $39,618.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,526,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,140 shares of company stock valued at $751,784 in the last ninety days. 31.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

