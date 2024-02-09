Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Wade G W & Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $213.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.07. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $174.84 and a twelve month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

