Wade G W & Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,971 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $263.45 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $222.27 and a 1-year high of $264.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

