Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Shares Sold by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC cut its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PAVE opened at $35.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.93. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

