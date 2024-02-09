iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 196.1% during the third quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,113,000 after buying an additional 707,935 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,936,431.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 646,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after purchasing an additional 646,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,514,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,677,000 after purchasing an additional 307,743 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 365.5% in the third quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 388,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 304,873 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 57.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 524,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 192,024 shares in the last quarter.

IFRA opened at $39.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

