Choreo LLC Has $640,000 Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.46.

Consolidated Edison Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ED opened at $88.67 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.46 and a 12 month high of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.09.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

