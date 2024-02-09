Choreo LLC Has $639,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Choreo LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1,190.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 28,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Yum! Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.13.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $131.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.53 and a 12 month high of $143.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.78.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.57% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.29%.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,756 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total transaction of $485,312.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,406,963.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $476,944.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,335,880.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,275 shares of company stock worth $1,455,862 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

