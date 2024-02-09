Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Shares Purchased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC increased its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the period. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGXU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $386,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $139,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Price Performance

CGXU stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.81.

About Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

