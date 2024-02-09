Choreo LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Choreo LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 100.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 27.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA opened at $23.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $20.46 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.45.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

