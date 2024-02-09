Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,848 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Old Second Bancorp worth $2,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $4,045,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 148.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 172,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 103,002 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Second Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,821,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Old Second Bancorp by 39.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares in the last quarter. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OSBC opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.51 million, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.79 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.90%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OSBC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

