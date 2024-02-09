Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Sells 11,310 Shares of New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of New Jersey Resources worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NJR. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of New Jersey Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in New Jersey Resources by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in New Jersey Resources by 84.2% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in New Jersey Resources in the second quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on NJR shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

New Jersey Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $41.16 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $38.92 and a 52 week high of $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.76.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.15). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

New Jersey Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $158,513.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,130.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Featured Articles

