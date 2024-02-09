Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Ashland worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 139.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,414,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,558,000 after buying an additional 824,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ashland by 1,837.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 625,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,624,000 after purchasing an additional 560,916 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 33.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,131,000 after buying an additional 427,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $31,908,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ASH shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Ashland from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ashland from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Ashland from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

Ashland Price Performance

Shares of ASH opened at $91.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average is $82.52. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.93.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.

About Ashland

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Further Reading

