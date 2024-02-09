Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.28 Million Position in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,921 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,600 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Ashland worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Ashland by 139.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,414,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,558,000 after buying an additional 824,600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Ashland by 1,837.0% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 659,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,278,000 after purchasing an additional 625,020 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,624,000 after purchasing an additional 560,916 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ashland by 33.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,704,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,131,000 after buying an additional 427,516 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth $31,908,000. 90.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.38, for a total transaction of $69,446.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,871.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ASH
Ashland Price Performance
Shares of ASH opened at $91.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.68 and its 200 day moving average is $82.52. Ashland Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.82 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.93.
Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.24. Ashland had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ashland Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ashland Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is 50.49%.
About Ashland
Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ashland
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.