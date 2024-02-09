Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,105 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Ladder Capital worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,883,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 233.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,498,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ladder Capital by 1,329.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,062,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,610,000 after buying an additional 987,995 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ladder Capital by 19.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,487,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,838,000 after buying an additional 566,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 29.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,424,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,914,000 after buying an additional 551,241 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LADR stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

