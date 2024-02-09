Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,843 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 23.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 110,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,735,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,776,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,228,000 after acquiring an additional 102,342 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,953,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,496,000 after acquiring an additional 81,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 9.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 53,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 0.4 %

AMH opened at $35.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $37.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMH. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $915,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $3,798,677.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James H. Kropp sold 6,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $249,892.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,996.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $915,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,677.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.

