Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.27-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.46. Rexford Industrial Realty also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.270-2.300 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty Price Performance

NYSE:REXR opened at $54.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average is $51.41. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $41.56 and a 12 month high of $63.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4175 per share. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on REXR. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial cut their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and set a $61.00 price target (up previously from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional Trading of Rexford Industrial Realty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 5,510.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Free Report)

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.