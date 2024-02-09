O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25 to $2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.47. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.250-2.650 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.00.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Price Performance

Shares of OI opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $13.56 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in O-I Glass by 525.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 69,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O-I Glass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,005,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after purchasing an additional 764,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.