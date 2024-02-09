Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Announces Earnings Results

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $109.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.14. The company has a market cap of $200.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.39. Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $112.77.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Walt Disney news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1,081.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.