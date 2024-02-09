Critical Review: Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) versus TDCX (NYSE:TDCX)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) and TDCX (NYSE:TDCX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Telos and TDCX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Telos alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $216.89 million 1.33 -$53.43 million ($0.61) -6.79 TDCX $493.92 million 1.84 $78.04 million $0.58 10.79

TDCX has higher revenue and earnings than Telos. Telos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TDCX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -27.46% -25.97% -19.89% TDCX 16.72% 18.17% 15.28%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Telos and TDCX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Telos and TDCX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 1 3 0 2.75 TDCX 0 1 2 0 2.67

Telos currently has a consensus price target of $4.56, suggesting a potential upside of 10.21%. TDCX has a consensus price target of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 37.38%. Given TDCX’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TDCX is more favorable than Telos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.9% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of TDCX shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Telos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 85.0% of TDCX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Telos has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TDCX has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TDCX beats Telos on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos Advanced Cyber Analytics, a solution-as-a-service that enables organizations to detect malicious activity earlier and to uncover and identify previously unknown attacks and new malicious behavior; IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital trusted identity risk platform for extending flexible hybrid cloud identity services; and ONYX solution, which delivers touchless fingerprint biometrics that people can submit simply by using their mobile phones. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. It serves the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

About TDCX

(Get Free Report)

TDCX Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education. The company also provides sales and digital marketing services that help its clients to market their products and services to their potential customers in the business-to-consumer and business-to-business markets; and content monitoring and moderation services that create a safe and secure online environment for social media platforms by providing human interaction to content moderation services. In addition, it offers workspaces to its existing clients; and human resource and administration services. Further, the company provides omnichannel CX solutions, such as end-user support and troubleshooting for software and consumer electronic devices. The company was formerly known as TDCX Capital Pte Ltd and changed its name to TDCX Inc. in January 2021. TDCX Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Singapore. TDCX Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Transformative Investments Pte Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.