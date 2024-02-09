News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

News (NASDAQ:NWSAGet Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. News has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of News by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in News by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in News by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of News by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWSA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

