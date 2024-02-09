News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. News had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $25.84 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.82. News has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.60 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

News Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On News

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of News by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 28,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in News by 4.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in News by 11.9% during the second quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of News by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of News by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

