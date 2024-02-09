ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) and Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Head to Head Comparison

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) and Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for ONE Gas and Superior Plus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ONE Gas 1 4 0 0 1.80 Superior Plus 0 0 2 0 3.00

ONE Gas presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.83%. Superior Plus has a consensus price target of $14.75, suggesting a potential upside of 115.96%. Given Superior Plus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Plus is more favorable than ONE Gas.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ONE Gas 8.80% 8.64% 3.04% Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ONE Gas and Superior Plus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares ONE Gas and Superior Plus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ONE Gas $2.58 billion 1.30 $221.74 million $4.10 14.70 Superior Plus N/A N/A N/A $0.19 35.60

ONE Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Superior Plus. ONE Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Superior Plus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ONE Gas pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Superior Plus pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.8%. ONE Gas pays out 63.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Superior Plus pays out 312.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. ONE Gas has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.7% of ONE Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.9% of Superior Plus shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of ONE Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ONE Gas beats Superior Plus on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers. ONE Gas, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane). The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels primarily in the Eastern United States, the Midwest, and California to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Canadian Propane segment distributes propane gas and liquid fuels across Canada to retail customers, including residential and commercial customers. The Wholesale Propane segment supplies propane gas for the Canadian Propane and the U.S. Propane segments, as well as propane and other natural gas liquids to third-party wholesale customers in Canada and the United States. Superior Plus Corp. was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

