PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Raised to $184.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

PEP opened at $174.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $239.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.48. PepsiCo has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,746,023,000 after acquiring an additional 42,831,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,686,139,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,552.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,452,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,623.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,058,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026,611 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

