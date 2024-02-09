Financial Comparison: Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP)

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) and MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Almaden Minerals and MP Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Almaden Minerals 0 1 0 0 2.00 MP Materials 0 0 6 0 3.00

MP Materials has a consensus target price of $31.57, indicating a potential upside of 92.16%. Given MP Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MP Materials is more favorable than Almaden Minerals.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Almaden Minerals N/A N/A -$9.11 million ($0.06) -2.25 MP Materials $527.51 million 5.57 $289.00 million $0.58 28.48

This table compares Almaden Minerals and MP Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

MP Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Almaden Minerals. Almaden Minerals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MP Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.4% of MP Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Almaden Minerals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.9% of MP Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Almaden Minerals has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MP Materials has a beta of 2.5, suggesting that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Almaden Minerals and MP Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Almaden Minerals N/A -8.37% -7.49% MP Materials 35.21% 9.87% 5.85%

Summary

MP Materials beats Almaden Minerals on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd. was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine and processing facility in North America. It holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

