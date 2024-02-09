Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.31, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.52 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 12.85%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $134.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.55, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $143.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.69.

Insider Activity

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 10,919 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.27, for a total value of $1,225,876.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,472.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,389.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,989 shares of company stock worth $36,339,235 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Neurocrine Biosciences

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 431.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 755.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

