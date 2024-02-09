Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Hits $7.36 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for $7.36 or 0.00015589 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $66.68 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004363 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00014502 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,638.46 or 0.99895082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.27 or 0.00189291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010142 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Axie Infinity Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,124,578 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,117,667.8171988 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.33153907 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 411 active market(s) with $59,693,176.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

