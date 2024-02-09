Jito Price Up 4% This Week (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. Jito has a market capitalization of $230.02 million and approximately $51.53 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jito token can currently be bought for $2.00 or 0.00004194 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Jito has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jito Profile

Jito’s launch date was December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jito is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token. Jito’s official website is www.jito.network. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol.

Buying and Selling Jito

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 117,197,247 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 1.92970272 USD and is up 4.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $38,095,903.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

