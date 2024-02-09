Cardano (ADA) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $528.47 Million

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001147 BTC on exchanges. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $19.20 billion and $528.47 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,502.47 or 0.05297911 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.32 or 0.00078256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026951 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00013980 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00021260 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,599,737,146 coins and its circulating supply is 35,442,044,854 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

