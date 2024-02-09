Reviewing Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) & AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX)

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) and AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.3% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.4% of AvidXchange shares are held by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of AvidXchange shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AvidXchange has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 34.80% 30.81% 15.73% AvidXchange -18.71% -6.17% -1.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and AvidXchange, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 2 14 10 0 2.31 AvidXchange 0 4 6 0 2.60

Check Point Software Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $154.86, suggesting a potential downside of 5.10%. AvidXchange has a consensus target price of $12.54, suggesting a potential upside of 5.28%. Given AvidXchange’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe AvidXchange is more favorable than Check Point Software Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and AvidXchange’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $2.41 billion 7.90 $796.90 million $7.12 22.89 AvidXchange $316.35 million 7.74 -$101.28 million ($0.34) -35.47

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than AvidXchange. AvidXchange is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Point Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats AvidXchange on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile. The company also offers security gateways and software platforms that support small and medium sized business (SMB) to large enterprise data center and telco-grade environments; and threat prevention technologies and zero-day protections. In addition, the company provides cloud network security, security and posture management, cloud workload protection, and cloud web application protection for web applications and APIs; and Check Point Harmony that delivers endpoint and secure connectivity for remote user access. Further, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products through distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. The company has a strategic partnership with Revelstoke to automate detection and response solutions. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About AvidXchange

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions. Its platform offers electronic invoice capture, workflow routing, and automated payments solutions. The company markets its solutions through direct salesforces; strategic channel partnerships; and software and technology business partners. It serves real estate, homeowners associations, construction, financial services, healthcare facilities, social services, education, and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

