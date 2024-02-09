Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.17% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.13 EPS.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.
View Our Latest Research Report on PepsiCo
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth $36,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PepsiCo Company Profile
PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PepsiCo
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- S&P 500 rockets to new highs as earnings beat estimates
- How to Invest in Renewable Energy
- These cyber security stocks can hit new highs
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Arm Holdings: Earnings strength as clouds gather on the horizon
Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.