Cosmos 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $148.93 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.04 or 0.00021260 BTC on popular exchanges. Cosmos has a market cap of $3.88 billion and approximately $148.93 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00078558 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00026951 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001278 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 385,983,109 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.