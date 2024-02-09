Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 13,880 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,880 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $13,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.19. The firm has a market cap of $30.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.15.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

