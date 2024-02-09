PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 32.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,233 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PG&E were worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877,501 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after buying an additional 15,210,198 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,021,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,745,513,000 after buying an additional 9,456,957 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in PG&E by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 93,897,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,622,549,000 after acquiring an additional 31,395,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PG&E by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,758,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,533,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,402 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

PG&E Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $16.24 on Friday. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.00.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.