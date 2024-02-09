Wrapped Cardano Price Tops $0.54 on Major Exchanges (WADA)

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. In the last seven days, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $19.25 billion and approximately $12,645.97 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001155 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 36,599,737,146 coins and its circulating supply is 35,442,047,711 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 36,599,737,145.585 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.53739222 USD and is up 4.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $12,498.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

