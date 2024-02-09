Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Boosted by Zacks Research

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.29 per share.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $147.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.44. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $109.40 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.48%.

Insider Activity

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The PNC Financial Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steph & Co. grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

