B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.68

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share by the insurance provider on Monday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON:BPM opened at GBX 442 ($5.54) on Friday. B.P. Marsh & Partners has a twelve month low of GBX 292.50 ($3.67) and a twelve month high of GBX 459.98 ($5.77). The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 437.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 399.27. The company has a market cap of £164.47 million, a P/E ratio of 660.29 and a beta of 0.71.

In other B.P. Marsh & Partners news, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter purchased 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £2,009.76 ($2,519.44). In other news, insider Daniel Topping acquired 787 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 457 ($5.73) per share, for a total transaction of £3,596.59 ($4,508.70). Also, insider Nicholas Hugh Carter acquired 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.32) per share, for a total transaction of £2,009.76 ($2,519.44). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,019 shares of company stock worth $1,309,543. Company insiders own 79.75% of the company’s stock.

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

